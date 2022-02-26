Rapper Snootie Wild Confirmed Dead At 36 Years Old After Houston Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. Snootie Wild, real name LePreston Porter, was rushed to the hospital after a shooting that took place in Houston, Texas on Friday (February 25). The artist was reported to be in critical condition overnight after being found in his SUV in a ditch.

While info on the shooting remains limited, Jason Smith has posted a number of tribute posts to the fallen rapper. Late Saturday, the news was confirmed via the rapper’s official social media accounts, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life “

“Dam G … u threw me all way off wit this 1…” Smith wrote. “Last thing I needed hear tdy, man it’s so many memories packed into the short 2 years I worked wit u & was on road wit u smh I never been in as much shit on road lol fuk man I ain’t even get see u wen u got out u smh #RestInHeaven bro @snootiewild I’ll never forget our run.”

Rapper Kia Shine also posted about the incident Friday. At the time of the post, Snootie was still fighting for his life.

Snootie first gained the attention of Hip-Hop fans across the nation with the 2014 hit “Yayo,” which featured Yo Gotti. The song eventually peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The official remix of “Yayo” was released that same year and featured Fabolous, French Montana, Jadakiss and YG.

