Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion is not letting the haters get her down. Despite the onslaught of criticism amid the tumultuous case against Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, Megan remains focused on building her legacy.

Earlier this month, the busy star launched her Pete & Thomas Foundation in honor of her 27th birthday. Named for her parents, the nonprofit will focus “on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas, and across the world.”

“My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory,” Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram.

“The mission of the Pete and Thomas Foundation is to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe,” read the foundation’s site.

The Houston native has endured public attacks since being allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez in the summer of 2020 after the two attended a party. While Megan has been attacked across the internet, with accusations that she fabricated the entire incident, some comments include severe threats against her life.

On February 26, Megan took to Instagram to share some of the harassment she’s received online. One post from a user named “@megantheestallionsbiggesthater” wrote:

“Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed.”

Megan took a screenshot of the disparaging comment and captioned the photo:

“This is the type of sh*t I get online and see EVERY DAY.”

The death threat came in the days following her scheduled trial hearing against Lanez, which was pushed back until April. But moments before the hearing was scheduled to begin, a slew of false allegations and misinformation took the internet by storm.

Infamous podcaster and radio host DJ Akademiks pushed much of the inaccurate information, claiming there was no DNA evidence on the weapon used to shoot Megan in the incident. According to Rolling Stone, the “Body” hitmaker clapped back at the false claims.

The outlet also noted there was no evidence presented at the hearing.

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started, and nobody has even been called in yet?” the TSU grad tweeted.

“Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweets spreading FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?” she added.

A reporter from the New York Post’s Page Six also confirmed that Akademiks’ tweet was “fake news.”

In December, the 26-year-old star finally graduated from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s in health administration. Megan previously said during an interview that she hopes to open up her own assisted living-facility center one day in Houston.

Meg and Tory are due back in court on April 5. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment was originally published on newsone.com