According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.

The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.

In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor spaces.

The CDC recently outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, representing a change for most of central Ohio.

Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas

