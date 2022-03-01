CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is updating its mask policy.
The zoo announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, masks are now optional in all areas, including tours and behind-the-scenes experiences.
In May of 2021, the zoo announced masks would be optional in outdoor spaces, but were still required for indoor spaces.
The CDC recently outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, representing a change for most of central Ohio.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio Media School Presents the #MEDIASCHOOLROYALE Challenge
- Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Black Mugler Set
- Normani Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Teeny Black Bikini On Instagram
- Comedian Donnell Rawlings Talks New Comedy Special With Dave Chappelle
- ‘Justice For Walter Hutchins’: Outrage After Bounty Hunters Kill Black Man On Video During Botched Warrant
- Meet Joseph ‘JoJo’ Burgess, Steelworker Who Is Jill Biden’s Lone Black Guest At State Of The Union 2022 Address
- Red Carpet Recap: HB Editors Break Down The Best 53rd NAACP Image Awards Fashion Moments
- Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas
- Man shot in arm after going to the bathroom in east Columbus
- Watch: Fans Are Most Excited To See Mama Joyce In Bravo’s Upcoming Reality Series ‘Kandi & The Gang
- HBCU Backlash Forces Art Briles To Resign From Grambling State Football Job
Columbus Zoo makes masks optional in all areas was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: