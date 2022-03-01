The 614
Man shot in arm after going to the bathroom in east Columbus

According to NBC4i, a man was shot in the arm Monday after stopping to go to the bathroom in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 6:37 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

At the hospital, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told police he and some friends were driving around when he had to use the restroom, police said.

The victim told police he went to the bathroom outside and as he was finishing, the suspect approached him saying, “What’s up, blood,” before firing a gun at him, hitting him in the right arm, according to police.

 

Man shot in arm after going to the bathroom in east Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

