Usher Admits That He Wish He Dated Aaliyah Before Her Untimely Death

We’re going on 21 years since the loss of beloved R&B queen Aaliyah, and each year that’s followed has revealed rare or never-before-heard facts about Baby Girl from her peers and loved ones in the music industry.

Following her multiplatinum 1994 debut, Aaliyah would share the limelight with three other R&B teen titans that would each go on to achieve success in their own right: Brandy, Monica and Usher. All four stars found friendships within one another, but the latter singer has recently revealed that he wanted to be more than just buddies with his One In A Million female counterpart.

During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the Confessions crooner let off a few confessions of his own by revealing that Aaliyah was the one celebrity who he wished he’d dated back in the day, stating, “Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, because she was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected — it was Aaliyah.” He went on to add that the budding soul stars “just didn’t get around to it” in terms of officially dating, despite spending time together watching movies and hanging out.

Ironically enough, he also revealed in the interview that it was the aforementioned Monica who he shared his first kiss with, telling Daily Pop that she was, in fact, a “good kisser.” The two would collaborate on her 1995 debut album with the duet “Let’s Straighten It Out” and again on his six-times-Platinum 1997 sophomore effort My Way on the album cut “Slow Jam.”

Another fun fact, he also played Brandy’s love interest on multiple episodes of her hit sitcom Moesha. Seems like Ursh was fishing for his pick of the litter!

Going back to Aaliyah though, Usher has paid tribute to his late friend on multiple occasions since her still-shocking death on August 25, 2001 in a plane crash. From singing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in her memory on both 106 & Park and Live with Regis and Kelly, he would also wear an Aaliyah tribute T-shirt at the 2001 VMAs that occurred exactly two weeks after the accident in addition to in the music video for his 8701 single “U-Turn.”

Could you have seen Aaliyah and Usher as a R&B power couple? Let us know!

 

 

 

 

What is there to be said about late R&B legend Aaliyah Dana Haughton that hasn't already been eulogized in the 20 years since her untimely passing? Strikingly beautiful? Check. Voice of an angel? Listen to her cover of The Isley Brothers' "At Your Best" and get back to us. Unmatched fashion icon? Go ask Tommy Hilfiger or Robert Cavalli. However, one of the cores of Aaliyah's eternal Black girl magic lies within her timeless music, which you unfortunately still can't stream at the moment but seems to be on the horizon very soon. Out of the three studio albums she was able to release in her short-yet-impactful career, the 2001 self-titled masterpiece, Aaliyah, truly reigns supreme even 20 years after its release. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDwy_QrDP7A LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. "I decided to self-title this album, Aaliyah, and I wanted to do that because my name is Arabic and it has beautiful meaning; it means 'the highest, most exalted one, the best,' and I wanted the name to really carry the project," she said in a behind-the-scenes DVD featurette (seen above) that fans who first bought a deluxe edition copy of the LP were treated to 20 years ago today (July 17)  — oh, and exalted it most definitely was! Hits like "We Need A Resolution," "More Than a Woman," "Rock The Boat" and "I Care 4 U" were officially released and helped the late music icon achieve major success with the LP, but Aaliyah as a whole is a genre-bending, sonically next level LP from start to finish that over the span of 14 tracks, 15 if you copped the rare limited edition that featured a hidden bonus song, serenades you with a combination of soul, jazz, rock, dance pop, funk, heavy metal and even salsa just to name a few. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DbSQCK47qA   Although Aaliyah herself never got a chance to fully see how influential this album became, selling over 13 million globally and expected to quadruple once it finally hits DSPs, her musical legacy has surely expanded across generations because of it. As the world awaits to see Baby Girl make her posthumous debut into the digital era of streaming, it goes without saying that our undisputed Princess Of R&B is more relevant in 2021 than ever before. One of the primary reasons for that is due to the unwavering appeal of the Aaliyah album, and we'll continue to cherish this amazing body of work along with the rest of the world for another 20 years on....and on and on and on. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's iconic self-titled album by taking a track-by-track listen below. R.I.P. forever Baby Girl, and thanks for blessing us with a timeless R&B classic:   READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

