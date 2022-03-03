OSU delivery robots roll to a halt due to Ukraine invasion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the food delivery robots that have operated across the Ohio State University campus since last fall are rolling to a stop.

Grubhub, which operates the robots at OSU, said it was severing ties with Russian company Yandex over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from a Grubhub spokesperson confirmed the change, saying other delivery options are being explored.

“We will be ending our partnership with Yandex,” the statement reads.

