11 rapes reported in February to OSU campus police

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University received 11 reports of rape during February.

This compares with seven reports to campus police in January. In 2021, 77 rapes were reported to campus police in total.

Of the 11 reported in February, two occurred in 2021, and one each occurred in 2019 and 2017. Locations listed by those who reported the rapes were: Barret House, Scholars House East and Acacia Fraternity.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

11 rapes reported in February to OSU campus police  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

