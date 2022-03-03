The Cover Gwrol: Saucy Santana Lands His First Cover In MEFeater Magazine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From “Material Gworl” to “Cover Gworl,” Miami rapper Saucy Santana graces the cover of MEFeater magazine. The artist shares his excitement, posting photos from the cover story on his personal social media account.

Saucy Santana began his career as a makeup artist for the hip hop duo City Girls. He quickly rose to fame for his vibrant and comedic personality, often going live on Instagram with rapper Yung Miami of the popular rap duo. In February 2019, Santana started rapping and released his debut single, “Walk Em Like A Dog” that same year.

Since then, Santana has crafted a lane for himself and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in the rap game with or without his hometown friends, Caresha and JT. He is rising to prominence in the space, getting stamped by major producers and artists including Tre Trax, Beat King, Rubi Rose and of course, City Girls.

Santana’s infectious energy and catchy hooks are unforgettable. Now, he is gracing the trending music, entertainment, and fashion magazine’s latest cover in his first spread. Santana is ready for spring, proudly wearing designer Brandon Blackwood with embellished jewels and pastel colors.

The rapper posted the series of photos with a caption saying, “from Material Gworl to COVER Gworl!!! Thank you Gabrielleamani and MeFeater for giving me my first cover! It’s only up from here .” He goes on to credit everyone involved from the photographer, makeup artists, stylists and more.

Saucy Santana is slowly building up his catalogue and quickly gaining the respect of the music industry. His last album Keep It Playa has gained a lot of momentum since its release in December 2021.

MEFeater is an online magazine dedicated to discovering creatives, while reporting the latest in fashion, entertainment and music news. Be sure to catch the full story featuring Saucy Santana on the site.

