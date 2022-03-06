Rihanna Posed For The ‘Gram Wearing A Fresh Off The Runway YProject Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna hasn’t slowed down on the maternity fashion and we’re here for it!

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old mommy-to-be took to Instagram to show off her latest look on her road to motherhood. For this ensemble, the songstress wore a tan and white sterling coat with matching tan thigh-high boots. She wore a white hoodie and blue jeans underneath to top off the fresh off-the-runway YProject look. As for her makeup, she kept her makeup to a minimum while letting her natural beauty shine through.

“i can’t stand me…” the Bajan beauty captioned the IG photo set. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only high fashion maternity look of the billionaire that we’ve been obsessed with. A few weeks ago, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur was spotted out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during a Savage X Fenty store opening event where she turned heads in a custom all-red leather wrap coat look designed by Maison Alaia and styled by Jahleel Weaver. She paired the look with custom red sandals by Amina Muaddi. The fashion icon wore the coat’s hood slightly over her head to reveal that she was wearing her hair in a low ponytail parted over to one side, and for this look, she kept her jewelry to a minimum, only wearing small hoop earrings.

Check it out below.

We can’t wait to see what Rih Rih rocks next!

