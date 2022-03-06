Chloe Bailey is out and about serving a look once again in a fashionable ensemble and we’re absolutely here for it!
Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer showed off her latest Valentino ensemble for the brand’s fashion show in Paris. For this look, she donned a quarter-length sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her killer legs and thighs. She paired the look with a sleeveless, low plunging top and leather arm gloves. She accessorized the fashionable ‘fit with gold platform heels, dark black shades, and a glossy lip. As for her hair, she donned her signature locs in a low ponytail with slicked-down edges that were swooped to perfection.
Don’t miss…
Chloe Bailey Was Spotted In Paris Serving A Lewk In A Valentino Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com