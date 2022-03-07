The 614
HomeThe 614

Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, two people were injured in a shooting at a parking garage near downtown Columbus on Monday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 9:45 a.m., along with Columbus police and fire crews.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said there was an altercation involving a female and two males. Minerd said that at least one shot was fired and that one male and the female were taken to Grant Medical Center.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close