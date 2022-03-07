The 614
Worthington drops citywide mask mandate

According to NBC4i, Worthington City Council voted unanimously Monday to drop a citywide indoor mask mandate.

The repeal becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Worthington’s mandate was put into effect on Sept. 13, 2021.

Individual businesses can still require masks if they choose to do so.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

