Worthington drops citywide mask mandate

According to NBC4i, Worthington City Council voted unanimously Monday to drop a citywide indoor mask mandate.
The repeal becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Worthington’s mandate was put into effect on Sept. 13, 2021.
Individual businesses can still require masks if they choose to do so.
