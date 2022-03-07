LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The mask mandate for the city of Columbus is done.

Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to repeal the mandate requiring masks be worn in all indoor public spaces, and it was immediately signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The move follows both Franklin County removing its mask advisory and Columbus City Schoolsrepealing its mandate last week.

Even with the mandate repealed, businesses can still make their own decisions on whether to require masks.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Columbus mask mandate is no more was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

