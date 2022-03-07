According to NBC4i, The mask mandate for the city of Columbus is done.
Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to repeal the mandate requiring masks be worn in all indoor public spaces, and it was immediately signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
The move follows both Franklin County removing its mask advisory and Columbus City Schoolsrepealing its mandate last week.
Even with the mandate repealed, businesses can still make their own decisions on whether to require masks.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour
- Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage
- Columbus mask mandate is no more
- Worthington drops citywide mask mandate
- Gahanna teen still missing after weekend searches
- Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks
- Ukraine Film Actor-Turned-Soldier Killed By Shelling During Russian Invasion
- ‘Too White’: Florida Police Chief Fired After Saying Fort Lauderdale Cops Command Staff Needs Diversity
- Seriously, WTF Is An NFT: Advice From Tyler, the Creator On Experiencing the World IRL
- Bill Cosby Claims ‘Victory’ After U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision Effectively Ends Sexual Assault Case
Columbus mask mandate is no more was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com