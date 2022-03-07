Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Drake has officially filed a temporary restraining order against his longtime stalker. Back in 2017, a woman broke into his Los Angeles home and she is now allegedly sending him threatening emails.
The court filings say the emails suggest the rapper should “shoot himself and his son with a bullet.”
“As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.” Drake said in his statement.
He reportedly asks that the woman stay a minimum of 100 yards away from him, his family, and his estate.
In 2021, this same stalker filed a $4 Million dollar defamation lawsuit against The Certified Loverboy. At the time, Drake and his legal team claimed a woman was using the suit to gain contact with him. A judge dismissed the case in December.
Twitter Checks Fan Who Discovers Drake Was Aubrey Graham The Actor Before Music Fame
Smells like a 2000s baby in here pic.twitter.com/aq25cmkY6e— Austin Moon 🌙 (@austinmoonrx) September 5, 2020
Bruh Drake was an actor before he was Drake. Gimme a break 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/GesCjSxYCt— bitch (@nikolethehuman) September 5, 2020
Lmaoooooooo wait. What we ARE NOT GONNA DO is act like AUBREY GRAHAM wasn’t a whole ass Jimmy Brooks before he decided to take on the role of Drake. https://t.co/hvSrIxkoTi— ✨Sy✨ (@Yvng_buddah) September 5, 2020
hear me out now.....the canadian child star aubrey graham quit his role on the hit show degrassi to star in this docu-series where he plays a world famous rapper named drake pic.twitter.com/79ncxy18kV— N.I.C. (@ScamLikelyNIC) September 5, 2020
Well it’s 2020 and people don’t know that Aubrey Graham was an actor that played a famous rapper named Drake on the tv show so guess what that means.........— Brandon King (@Brandon_pierre7) September 5, 2020
IT’S A GREAT TIME TO ARREST THE COPS THAT KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR!!!! pic.twitter.com/ghBMcAmC1m
Aubrey Graham and Wheelchair Jimmy are trending because people don’t know Drake was an actor????— Vanessa (@thenessamessa) September 5, 2020
Stop sleeping on Degrassi. The world is so weird.
Wait, so Aubrey Graham came out with a whole music video a while back with Degrassi cast cameos and people don't know this is his name and that's where he got his start???? 😂— Denim-wrapped Nightmare (@kennyboop5) September 5, 2020
WAIT- so degrassi is trending cause y’all ain’t know drake could act?? YALL AINT KNOW LIL AUBREY GRAHAM COULD ACT??? Like???— ness (@venessajimenezz) September 5, 2020
Who didn't know this guy real name was Aubrey Graham? 🙋🏽— Makesha Williamson (@KeyJackOfTrades) September 5, 2020
Who didn't know that "Drake" is actually his middle name? 🙋🏽
Who didn't know he was an actor "Jimmy Brooks"(Wheel Chair Jimmy) on a show called "Degrassi" (Never Seen It!) before he became a rapper? 🙋🏽
Only on Twitter!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cGZGIisobn
The Game Challenges Eminem to a Verzuz Battle
Are you guys here for a Verzuz battle between The Game and Eminem? Looks like LA rapper Game is doubling down on wanting all the smoke with Eminem.
During a recent Drink Champs episode, Game revisited his view of Eminem’s rap skills saying he no longer thinks the Detroit rapper is better than him.
“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem, and I like Eminem, he’s one of the f–ng good MC’s. Great MC’s.”
The Game goes on to say: “And I used to think Eminem was better than me…He’s not!”
So we have to ask, Game VERZUZ Eminem:
Who You Got?
The Game Drops Final Studio LP ‘Born 2 Rap & Twitter Salutes The Compton Legend
I can’t believe there was a time in my life when I hated hip hop, I must’ve been possessed back then🙄🙄🙄— 🔥Sofiyah the Sithミ☆🔥 (@Remanethesame) November 29, 2019
Hip Hop is one of the purest forms or art and this album has got me. #Born2Rap pic.twitter.com/BvjWUhJAYa
“I probably die up in these streets but I’ll survive through my name”— Wesley ⑦ (@Weshussle23) November 29, 2019
- Nipsey Hussle
Long Live Nip Hussle
#Born2Rap pic.twitter.com/vS1b6kGFH7
The Game #Born2Rap is incredible. He really delivered with this one. Some of his best work is on this album. He held the West Coast down on this album. The track with Nipsey is AMAZING. as is his tribute to Nip as well. Amazing album. pic.twitter.com/pNMk6akAGi— Mike Sears (Speak Ya Clout Podcast) (@SoopaVillain85) November 29, 2019
So @thegame drops a fire ass album, and doesn't post about it at all, why? #Born2Rap pic.twitter.com/cgXEqMX9j3— BYSAFEWAY 🦾 (@BYSAFEWAY) November 29, 2019
NOW everybody giving Game his props #Born2Rap— UnderGroundKing (@tharealmikeh_OG) November 29, 2019
There really isn't much to say but THANK YOU, to the one and only @thegame your album #Born2Rap is exactly what I needed to finish out the year. It is 100% album of the year and there is no debates about it. It's a #Classic and will go down as one of the best albums ever released— Krizo (@KingKrizo) November 29, 2019
The Game said he would release the Album of the Year. On first listen....i believe he has a solid argument. #Born2Rap— Jeffrey (@JeffreyHustle) November 29, 2019
Game can retire now 🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇 sipping juice from mountain tops and beaches. #Born2Rap #AskForMe 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6oj4J7XAqu— Deen (@Kamaldeen__) November 29, 2019
I'm speechless, that outro with Ed Sheeran, Nah The Game is the king #Born2Rap pic.twitter.com/ijr3ePhoqE— Ntando (@Just_Nandos) November 29, 2019
Three songs into #Born2Rap pic.twitter.com/351BnYcrt8— Dieudonné (@guste397) November 29, 2019
I seriously never thought @thegame was gonna top #1992 but dammit he proved me wrong with #Born2Rap... It’s Truly Amazing...If this is truly your last album...You went out a champion....On Everything. pic.twitter.com/hnHGlUNubm— OTLeeb (@RapNerdLeeb) November 29, 2019
#Born2Rap is the best rap album of the decade literally lying in bed I'll and thought it was 2004 again— Sean Harkin (@SHarkin89) November 29, 2019
