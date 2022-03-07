Zoë Kravitz Says Her ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Audition For Catwoman Was Rejected Due To Race

The Caped Crusader makes his return to Hollywood once again with The Batman, now in theaters and already breaking post-pandemic box office records.
One of the film’s highlights is the addition of famous feline adversary Catwoman, played this time by actress Zoë Kravitz to growing rave reviews. However, she now reveals in a recent interview that it almost happened a decade ago with The Dark Knight Rises if not for racism she experienced during the audition process.
While appearing on the cover of The Observer Magazine, Kravitz told the publication that she was told her skin color didn’t fit their image for Catwoman in 2012, which ultimately went to celebrated white actress Anne Hathaway. Although she doesn’t believe the note came from Chris Nolan directly, Kravitz told the publication, “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant…Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”
A 2015 interview with NYLON Magazine even alludes to her audition not even being for the role of Catwoman, describing it more as a small role that she was told they weren’t “going urban” for in the casting.
It’s wild to think that even with pioneering Black icon Eartha Kitt playing Catwoman in the Batman 1960s TV series, Zoë Kravitz still was discriminated against in 2012. Funny what can happen in 10 years.
Catch Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman, now playing in theaters everywhere. Peep the trailer below:
