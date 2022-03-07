Former Inmate Develops App That Sends Postcards To Prisoners

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Supporting a loved one that’s incarcerated can often feel like an uphill battle, one that millions endure due to the unconditional love they have for a person doing time for breaking the law.

A PG County native that spent years of his life in prison as a teenager is turning his negative experience into a positive one by starting a postcard business that assures prisoners can always feel that family bond.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Marcus Bullock of Northeast D.C. was just 15 years old when he got arrested for carjacking, resulting in a 8-year sentence at a maximum-security prison for adults. He credits surviving the bid to the daily letters he received from his mother, who made the near-decade vow to him during an early jail visit. The dedication inspired Bullock in his adult life to start Flikshop, which he now operates as founder and CEO of the digital postcard service. The app allows anyone to easily send a personalized postcard photo or message to any incarcerated person in the U.S. for just 99 cents. They also have a Flikshop Angels program that takes donations, which then allows families who can’t afford the e-card a chance to send them for free.

More on his inspiring story below, via ABC 7:

“In addition to the postcards, Bullock started the Flikshop school of business, which is a boot camp-style entrepreneurship program that targets former inmates, as well as people living in underrepresented communities across the Washington Metropolitan area.

The program introduces people to tech and entrepreneurship.

Bullock said since it started there have been 161 graduates.

‘If we give access and opportunity to people that are often boxed out of opportunities, then that will create lots of success,’ he said. ‘There are tons of folks who not only have felony convictions that need access, but I’m also very thoughtful about the people who are still climbing the gate. They are right at the tip and they don’t have any felony convictions, they’re not getting in trouble, but if someone doesn’t help push them over the fence they will probably fall.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The app has received some major support so far, including donations from EGOT singer John Legend and The Boeing Company. Read up more on the service by clicking here, and we give major props to Marcus Bullock for giving over 170,000 prison families a chance to connect.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Inmate Develops App That Sends Postcards To Prisoners was originally published on blackamericaweb.com