Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Great-Granddaughter Introduces New Haircare Line, MADAM By Madam C.J. Walker

Haircare entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker changed the game for Black women. What started as a passion for textured haircare in 1906 quickly became a company that changed the face of the beauty world. When hair products for Black and textured hair types were overlooked, Madam Walker made history by distributing her products across America and inspiring the masses to dream big.

All it takes is one tried-and-true product to put a beauty brand on the map. For the late Madam C.J. Walker, the Wonderful Hair Grower was the breakout product that elevated the brand and helped her become the first Black female self-made millionaire.

After a century of making her mark on the hair world, Madam Walker’s legacy continues to live on — thanks in large part to her great-great-granddaughter, historian, and journalist, A’Lelia Bundles. Her commitment and passion for haircare birthed a new line inspired by the legendary matriarch MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker.

Boasting 11 new products — all priced under $10 each — the line focuses on repairing and strengthening your mane and scalp with damage-defying formulas. From a scalp serum and detangling leave-in conditioners to curl cremes and shampoos, the collection sets the standard of a healthy scalp being the key to achieving a strong mane. There are many textured haircare lines on the market, but Madam by Madam C.J. Walker brings something new yet unique to the table.

“With MADAM by Madam C. J. Walker, we really tried to lean into Madam Walker’s focus on healthy scalps as the foundation for healthy hair and styling versatility,” A’Lelia told us. “We’ve taken her original ideas and added a century’s worth of science and technology to create our Scalp-to-Strand system because we wanted to honor her intentions.”

A’Leila shares that the overall goal is for women and girls that use the products to get an extra spirit of confidence that stays with them throughout the day. With the brand currently sitting in over 3,000 Walmart locations across the country, we bet that the goal of inspiring the masses will come to fruition.

Ready to step into the world of textured haircare luxury? Shop the full MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker collection here.

