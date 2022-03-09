The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Got The Receipts & Ryan Coogler Needs A New Bank

Chris Brown Drops Receipts on Latest Rape Allegation Lawsuit

Chris Brown is letting the receipts fly! According to most recent reports the ‘Iffy’ singer has given the Miami Beach Police a slew of evidence that will clear his name! The evidence shows that the latest Jane Doe sexual assault case is not very credible at all.

Do remember, this Jane Doe describes herself as a professional dancer, model, and music artist, and the 32-year old claims Brown drugged and raped her, after a Diddy party in late December 2020. In the $20 million dollar lawsuit, Jane Doe accuses Brown of allegedly raping her after he allegedly served her several drinks.

Brown has maintained his innocence throughout the media whirlwind and yesterday he revealed alleged text messages and audio of the Jane Doe.

The long list of text messages shows the lady moved to Los Angeles soon after the alleged incident and tried to hook up with the ‘Loyal’ singer at least four times in the past year.

Chris Brown is asking for the public to stop believing the validity of these sexual assault lawsuits.

The lawyer initially representing Jane Doe has now withdrawn from the case. Chris Brown is reportedly pursuing legal action against his accuser and is cooperating with the Miami investigation.

Do you think more artists should make sure they ‘keep the receipts’ and hold Jane Doe’s such as this one accountable?

Famous Filmmaker Ryan Coogler Wrongfully Arrested Trying To Withdraw Cash

Bank of America is catching a lot of flack today for accidentally arresting Mr. Black Panther himself! Back in January, award winning director Ryan Coogler went to the bank to withdraw some big racks.

The Black Panther director wore a sweatshirt, black beanie, shades and a COVID 19 face mask. Ryan can be seen giving the bank teller a note on the back of a withdrawal sheet stating,

“I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Well apparently, the bank teller, a pregnant black woman, found the note quite suspicious and called the cops for an attempted robbery. Reportedly when the cops arrived, they placed Coogler in handcuffs and escorted him out of the bank and they also detained two of his homies that were waiting outside in the car.

After further investigation, the officers concluded that it was all a big misunderstanding and the famous filmmaker was released. The police report states that when the pregnant teller tried to make the transaction on her computer, an alert was triggered. That prompted her to inform her boss that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank, and they called 911. Coogler recently spoke on his bank arrest and said, “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

So I guess we are moving on too Mr. Coogler. Leave this hard-working man alone so he can get back to making the Black Panther sequel we are all waiting for.

‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It’s Time For A Recast

[caption id="attachment_544167" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty[/caption] Letitia Wright plays the most intelligent woman on the planet in Black Panther, but she’s showing a complete lack of intelligence regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in real life. Like the sports world, Hollywood also has its share of anti-vaccine champions. One of them being Letitia Wright, who caught hell on Twitter after she expressed her hesitancy about the proven life-saving vaccines saying in a since-deleted tweet stating, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” Wright eventually left Twitter, smartly, to focus on the upcoming Chadwick Boseman-less Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. While she is not on social media (as far as we know) expressing her incorrect views, she is still sharing them nonetheless, allegedly. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter highlighting anti-vaccine sentiment among Hollywood actors revealed that Wright had been reportedly sharing those views on the Atlanta set of the highly-anticipated Marvel film. Per THR: A number of performers, from Rob Schneider (now shooting Netflix’s Home Team) to Letitia Wright (filming Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), have shared anti-vaccine positions on social media. In Wright’s case, a set source says she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production. The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December. If this is indeed the case, it is a huge no-no when it comes to the House of the Mouse. Disney is one of the many companies requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. THR reports “will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.).” While Twitter is has been excited about Black Panther: War for Wakanda, fans of the franchise initially expressed reluctance about it after Chadwick Boseman’s passing urging Disney/Marvel Studios not to recast his character. Kevin Feige revealed the studio has no plans to bring in another actor to play the role of T’Challa, and Marvel Studios will do the film in a way ” that would make Chad proud.” Comic book fans are well aware that T’Challa’s sister, Princess Shuri, takes up the mantle of the titular superhero and expected that to be the case in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following these recent developments with Wright, many are having second thoughts. Some Twitter users are even suggesting that Marvel Studios should recast the role of Shuri. https://twitter.com/qLxke_/status/1445795842905026560?s=20 If this is the case, we are intrigued to see how this will play out. We don’t expect Marvel Studios to fire Wright due to the fact the film has already started production. But, if this is the case, Wright’s continued anti-vaccine stance could be a problem going forward. You can peep more reactions to Letitia Wright allegedly peddling anti-vaccine rhetoric on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set below. Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty 1. They should’ve just recasted T’Challa cuz no one wanted to see Shuri take over in the first place pic.twitter.com/I1025KnMNk — Ayo (@nobodysbxsiness) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js We definitely did want to see her become the next Bleck Pantha. 2. It's crazy how Shuri is one of the smartest characters in the MCU and yet her actress has no sense https://t.co/PhkXBFyCHv — The (Slightly) Scarlet Witch (@mastermxnds) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js You hate to see it. 3. Shuri, the most intelligent character currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by an idiot. https://t.co/4gjnfzQr3S — Durag Daddy (@Dynamitejimi) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js OUCH! 4. I know that we all love and respect Chadwick but if Shuri is the new Black Panther, they should have just recasted https://t.co/xOBV2ASLLQ — Nick Or Treat (@NicholasJLevi) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Hmmmmm. 5. 6. 7. y’all can hate letitia all you want but shuri STAYS idgaf pic.twitter.com/3iWvoOKfQf — jaa rule (@rambeaurogers) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Facts. 8. So about recasting T’Challa AND Shuri… https://t.co/bIsGjz38IY — Daywalker (@Tchalla_Fett) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js It might be time to give the idea some thought. 9. So you’re telling me Shuri is a ( •_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) super-spreader https://t.co/IPPg4qYMCQ — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 10. I know Marvel is scrapping that Shuri becoming Black Panther storyline as we speak https://t.co/mS6x5rFttw — Paris (@JadeParisthe1st) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 11. letitia wright on the set of black panther 2: pic.twitter.com/kmUA6KKEft — magik school bus (@CINECOMICAL) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 12. not letitia wright spreading the antivax agenda on black panther set when the wakandans would’ve been the first population to make the vaccine pic.twitter.com/zNarjHMLwR — Paolo (@ikruig) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 13. Letitia Wright is risking her Disney bag over antivaxx bs? pic.twitter.com/Wc9KWGGzqI — Jess (@Chaunait) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 14. Letitia Wright? More like Letitia Wrong — Noah (@keldorjedii) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 15. I'm sending a lot of love to Winston Duke. Because that Black King has been talking about the importance of vaccines for weeks in his instagram stories. It makes a lot more sense after Hollywood reporter just dropped that news on Letitia Wright on Black Panther set — Jason (Moderna Gay. One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js 16. bless her heart. she's gonna be replaced by Yara Shahidi if she don't get it together. https://t.co/UzO07ao3Hh — Somebody’s Somebody (@onlychyld) October 6, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Got The Receipts & Ryan Coogler Needs A New Bank  was originally published on kysdc.com

