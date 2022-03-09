Boss Moves: Slim Thug Promoted To Drive-Thru Manager At Texas Checkers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A year and a half ago rapper Slim Thug started working at a local Checkers on the Northside of Houston (Post Oak). Although we all know how much of a boss he is, this was surprisingly his first job aside from rapping. Over the weekend, he was promoted to Drive-Thru Manager at the newest Northside location. To celebrate, along with comedian Chinedu, Slim Thug provided customers with discounted rates on menu items, allowed fans to try the chicken tenders and surprised a few guests in the drive-thru with free meals.

Attendees were encouraged to enter a raffle that promised free Checkers for a year as a top prize. On top of that, customers were able to spin the game wheel for an opportunity to win an assortment of Checkers prizes and paraphernalia.

97.9 The Box helped celebrate Thug’s promotion with good vibes, great music and some comedy from J Que the Pimparelli alongside Chinedu. Guests of all ages were excited to see The King of the Nawf take on his new role as the Checkers drive-thru manager as he took a few orders. Before chowing down on a spread of his favorite menu items, he made sure to remind everyone to try the new fry seasoned chicken tenders.

“I absolutely love Checkers & Rally’s,” said Slim Thug. “I grew up going there all the time with my family, and I’m excited to spread the word about the brand’s great food and service.”

It was a great celebration of “Crazy Good Food” and top-notch service. Be on the lookout for a Checkers near you.

