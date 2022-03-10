CLOSE
According to NBC4i, construction that will permanently close a number of ramps from I-70 into the Downtown Columbus area is set to begin shortly.
Announced Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks, the first phase of the planned two-phase project will permanently close the following ramps:
- Loop ramp from I-70 east to SR-315 (set to close March 18)
- Exit ramp from I-70 east to Front Street
- Exit ramp from I-70 east to Livingston Avenue.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Construction project to close I-70 ramps in downtown Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
