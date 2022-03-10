Construction project to close I-70 ramps in downtown Columbus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, construction that will permanently close a number of ramps from I-70 into the Downtown Columbus area is set to begin shortly.

Announced Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks, the first phase of the planned two-phase project will permanently close the following ramps:

Loop ramp from I-70 east to SR-315 (set to close March 18)

Exit ramp from I-70 east to Front Street

Exit ramp from I-70 east to Livingston Avenue.

