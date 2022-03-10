The 614
Arrest made in fatal shooting at north Columbus Roosters

Jesus Castro Mug Shot

Source: Franklin County Sheriff / Franklin County Sheriff

 

According to NBC4i, police say a man charged with a fatal shooting at a Roosters restaurant in north Columbus last month, is also a suspect in another shooting.

Court documents show that Jesus Castro, 18, was arraigned Thursday and has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis.

RELATED STORY: 18-year-old shot and killed at Roosters on city’s north side

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10:16 p.m., Feb. 18, a shooting was reported at the Roosters restaurant located at 2454 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Video of the shooting shows Davis standing in the vestibule of the restaurant when the suspect opens the outer door, points a gun, and fires.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

