Chatham County Mom Says Black Students Were “Sold” In Mock Slave Auction

Some of the most racist moments in American history sadly happened on school grounds — The Sarah Roberts Case of 1850, Autherine Lucy’s harassment at the University of Alabama in 1956 and the historic plight of six-year-old Ruby Bridges in 1960 are just a few of many examples that come to mind.
The latest in a complicated history occurred not too long ago in Chatham County after a mother says her son was “sold” in a mock slave auction at his K-8 school in North Carolina.
As reported by The News & Observer, Ashley Palmer jumped on Facebook last week with the shocking claim by stating that her son and other Black students were auctioned at a predominately white school in the South. She adds that her son’s friend “went for $350,” with another student given the title of Slavemaster because he “knew how to handle them.” There was even a video obtained of students singing The N-Word in harmony. “Since when were children so blatantly racist,” Palmer wrote, further adding in her viral post, “Why is this culture acceptable?”
More on the incident below, including a comment from Chatham County Superintendent Anthony Jackson, via News&Observer:
“In his Tuesday night letter, Superintendent Jackson told families that these incidents were unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the district. He said the incidents create an unsafe or uncomfortable environment for students.
Jackson went on to declare that ‘racist, homophobic or otherwise hateful behavior or speech has no place in the Chatham County School System.’ He told families that ‘those who are acting outside of our expectations will be held accountable.’
Parents and the district ‘must commit to dismantling racism and other negative influences that affect our school community,’ according to Jackson.
The superintendent added that the district is reviewing its resources for encouraging students to speak up if they’re the target or witness behavior that is hurtful, racist and demeaning.”
The school at the center of it all, J.S. Waters in the town of Goldston, is reportedly comprised of 195 students and has a demographic breakdown of 68% white, 12% Black, 12% Hispanic and 6% of two or more races. Given that this appears to be a situation that happened on the playground, it’s clear that Critical Race Theory is the least of our problems when it comes to what students are being taught at a young age.
