YSL’s first lady Karlae drops by Posted On The Corner to give us an update on what she’s working on in the studio and why the Southern Peach is music’s next hottest thing on the scene.

The lady in Young Thug’s life took a minute from her busy schedule to visit Incognito in the studio to discuss her love for throwback R&B — TLC and Aaliyah are her faves like the rest of us! — and she also does a quick round of this-or-that questions that give a little more perspective into her artistry and future plans.

Listen to Karlae’s interview with Incognito on Posted On The Corner below:

Karlae Praises TLC and Aaliyah & Talks Advice From Young Thug was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

