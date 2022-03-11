According to NBC4i, Police are investigating after four people were shot, leaving one dead, at a north Columbus bar.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar in the 1600 block of East-Dublin Granville Road.
Police say one person died in the shooting, and another, a security guard, is not expected to survive. The other two were listed as stable.
Multiple guns were recovered at the scene and several businesses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police say more than 50 shots were fired.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Herschel Walker Brags About His Business Success, Records Show Lawsuits, Losses And Lies
- Why Are More Hispanics Subscribing To The Far-Right White Nationalist Agenda?
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at north Columbus bar
- Ryan Coogler, Bank Of America, Black Karen And…Candace Owens, Is That You? A Mystery
- St. Patrick’s Day adoption special at Franklin County Dog Shelter
- Live: I-71N closed near Gemini Place after officer-involved shooting
- Questions People Ask Google About Black People
- Limited Edition Dapper Dan X Gap Hoodie Sells Out In Minutes After Release
- Kelly Rowland Turned Heads In A Crystal-Encrusted Floral Skirt And Blouse
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Show & The Real Gets Canceled?
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at north Columbus bar was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com