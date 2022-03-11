The 614
HomeThe 614

St. Patrick’s Day adoption special at Franklin County Dog Shelter

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Crufts 2022 - Day Two

Source: James Gill – Danehouse / Getty

According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has an adoption special available through March 17.

More than 110 dogs are waiting to find a forever home. FCDS has 70 dogs that have lived there for more than 30 days.

The center hopes to attract potential adopters before and on St. Patrick’s Day. All pitbull and pitbull mixes who are older than six months are available for adoption for $18.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

St. Patrick’s Day adoption special at Franklin County Dog Shelter  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close