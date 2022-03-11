CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has an adoption special available through March 17.
More than 110 dogs are waiting to find a forever home. FCDS has 70 dogs that have lived there for more than 30 days.
The center hopes to attract potential adopters before and on St. Patrick’s Day. All pitbull and pitbull mixes who are older than six months are available for adoption for $18.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
St. Patrick’s Day adoption special at Franklin County Dog Shelter was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
