Live: I-71N closed near Gemini Place after officer-involved shooting

According to NBC4i, law enforcement officials have I-71 northbound closed near Polaris Parkway.

ODOT cameras show a large law enforcement presence, and Columbus police confirmed an officer-involved shooting was reported in the area. Vehicles in the northbound lanes are being rerouted to the southbound lanes.

I-71N is closed starting at I-270, and the ramps from I-270 to I-71N are also closed, according to ODOT.

