LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

We are saddened to report on the passing of Traci Braxton who has died from cancer on Friday at the age of 50. TMZ reports that Kevin Surratt, Traci’s husband, confirmed with the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

TMZ also reports that Traci had been enduring a quiet battle with the disease for the past year and that her sisters, mom, and friends were by her side when she passed.

We all fell in love with Traci when she appeared on the family’s WE TV reality show,”Braxton Family Values,” during its run from 2011 to 2020. But she was also a talented actress, best known for her role in “Sinners Wanted.” Additionally, she appeared in projects like “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” More recently, she voiced the announcer on the 2020 TV movie The Christmas Lottery.

Like her talented sisters, she was also an incredible single, having recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a song entitled Broken Things” that featured her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

Traci Braxton leaves behind her husband, Kevin, son Kevin Jr., and a whole host of family and friends. May she rest in peace. Our prayers and condolences are with the Braxton family.

RELATED STORIES:

Welcome Home: Tamar Braxton Released From The Hospital

Tamar Braxton Shades Sister Traci Braxton’s New Album

Traci Braxton Dies From Cancer At Age 50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: