According to NBC4i, Ohio State received a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will face Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.
The Buckeyes limp into March Madness having lost four of their last five games, including losses to Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern — three of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season. OSU’s loss to Penn State came in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Ohio State has played its last three games without forward Kyle Young who has been in concussion protocol.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State men’s basketball No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Loyola Chicago in 1st round was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com