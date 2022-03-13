The 614
HomeThe 614

Ohio State men’s basketball No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Loyola Chicago in 1st round

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Ohio State v Maryland

Source: G Fiume / Getty

According to NBC4i, Ohio State received a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will face Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Buckeyes limp into March Madness having lost four of their last five games, including losses to Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern — three of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season. OSU’s loss to Penn State came in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State has played its last three games without forward Kyle Young who has been in concussion protocol.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio State men’s basketball No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Loyola Chicago in 1st round  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
[ione_media_gallery id="895170" overlay="true"]
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close