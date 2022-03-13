Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID

According to NBC4i, “I just tested positive for COVID,” former President Barack Obama posted said in a Twitter post Sunday.
The 44th president of the United States said, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he continued.
Obama’s tweet comes as the world is finally emerging from a stretch of winter dominated by the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing a sense of relief on the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Barack Obama
1 of 31
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
2. R.Kelly
2 of 31
R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired https://t.co/GMYcKXGpbv pic.twitter.com/rmNTBMECoy— BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) February 1, 2022
3. Whoopi Goldberg
3 of 31
.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."— The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022
Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn
4. Stephen A. Smith4 of 31
5. Philadelphia Sixers Star, Joel Embiid
5 of 31
Joel Embiid tested positive for Covid and it is a breakthrough case because he is vaccinated, according to @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/C0zzzIMjJJ— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 8, 2021
6. Khloe Kardashian
6 of 31
Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021
7. Colin Powell
7 of 31
Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications: family https://t.co/cHGch53tg2— PK News (@gblochpk) October 30, 2021
8. Smokey Robinson
8 of 31
Grammy winner Smokey Robinson reveals his battle to get his voice back after contracting COVID-19.https://t.co/d9DZL0EYL0 pic.twitter.com/xBnG9upOjv— NewsOne (@newsone) October 13, 2021
9. Wendy Williams
9 of 31
Wendy Williams Has Breakthrough COVID-19, Postpones Premiere of Season 13 of 'The Wendy Williams Show' https://t.co/0IMOZypE9y #COVID #WendyShow #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/RFqZvgESxn— Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) October 22, 2021
10. Nicki Minaj
10 of 31
11. Trey Songz
11 of 31
12. Singer Jeremih
12 of 31
Hitmaka calls for prayers for Jeremih 🙏 https://t.co/yQbBpUjh6Q pic.twitter.com/vjLHwsSxKJ— Rap-Up (@RapUp) November 14, 2020
13. Ellen DeGeneres
13 of 31
NEW: Ellen DeGeneres says that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.” https://t.co/J1wuZGzkLD pic.twitter.com/AvaJ05qAY6— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020
14. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson
14 of 31
Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/UzclQcWk9n— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2021
15. Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID
15 of 31
Luenell Is Vaccinated & Still Caught COVID, Says People In Hollywood Are Hiding Positive Results https://t.co/oCzww3dZ8y— Russ Parr Show (@RussParrShow) July 30, 2021
16. DJ Khaled
16 of 31
17. Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Passes From COVID
17 of 31
18. Drake
18 of 31
19. Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.
19 of 31
Please continue to pray for and send love to Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. and Jacqueline Jackson. pic.twitter.com/rWXN7Zwdc2— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 23, 2021
20. EX-NBA Player Cedric Ceballos
20 of 31
21. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 21 of 31
22. Idris ElbaSource:Getty 22 of 31
23. Rudy Gobert
23 of 31
24. Tom Hanks
24 of 31
25. Rita Wilson
25 of 31
26. Donovan Mitchell
26 of 31
27. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
27 of 31
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
28. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
28 of 31
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
29. Olga Kurylenko
29 of 31
30. Idris Elba
30 of 31
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
31. Lucian Grainge31 of 31
The Latest:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Ohio State men’s basketball No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Loyola Chicago in 1st round
- Columbus police make arrest in fatal 2020 shooting of teen
- Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID
- Lizzo Serves Face In Colorful Mini Dress On Instagram
- Naomi Campbell Slays In A Black Burberry Gown At BAFTAs
- The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Common Happy Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday To The King’
- Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow In Silver Crop Top At Fenty Beauty Event
- Tami Roman Does The Big Chop: ‘We Just Gon’ Start New And Fresh’
- Drake Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy Over New Slicked Back Braided Hairstyle
Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com