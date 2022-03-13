LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, “I just tested positive for COVID,” former President Barack Obama posted said in a Twitter post Sunday.

The 44th president of the United States said, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he continued.

Obama’s tweet comes as the world is finally emerging from a stretch of winter dominated by the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing a sense of relief on the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com