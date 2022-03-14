Romeo Miller reveals new baby!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Romeo ain’t Lil Romeo anymore! In fact the rapper/actor/businessman revealed to his followers that he’s adding another title to his name and that is Father! Romeo revealed to his 2 Million followers on Instagram that he is now the father of a new baby with girlfriend Drew Sangster.

The Rapper turned Actor and Entrepreneur stated in an interview that he almost missed his little one’s birth. “During the pregnancy when [Drew] went into labor I had to fly in town,” Miller said. “I was out of the country. The baby waited for me and as soon as I got there, my baby was here. So, it was kind of like a movie — me running through airports, running through customs and my baby she was like, ‘I’m not coming out until dad is in this hospital.’ And for me, it’s really surreal.” Congratulations Romeo and Drew!

