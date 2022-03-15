According to NBC4i, in three months’ time, gun-owning Ohioans will not be required to carry a permit for their firearm.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a bill that would eliminate a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state, according to a news release from DeWine’s office. With the governor’s signature, the law will take effect in 90 days.
he governor’s signature of Senate Bill 215 comes about two weeks after the House of Representatives approved it in a 57-35 vote on March 2 and makes Ohio the 22nd state in the U.S. to allow permitless concealed carry, according to State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill.
For the full NBC4 story click here
DeWine approves permitless carry bill was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com