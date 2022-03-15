The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Chris ‘Breezy’ Music OTW + Latto Gears Up For Sophomore Release

2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chris Brown Announces Release Date for ‘Breezy’

Now that he’s cleared his name in the latest sexual assault case, Chris Breezy is ready to move on with the release of his next single, ‘Warm Embrace.’ The R&B superstar has announced his upcoming album ‘Breezy’ will be available on April 1.

 

Breezy shared the cover on an IG story and previewed the long-awaited track that he first previewed back in 2021.  The ‘Iffy’ singer has already explained that the amount of songs on his upcoming 10th studio album will be the same amount of songs on his very first debut.

“The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”

Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty / Latto 

Latto Announces Sophomore ‘777’ Album

Latto just dropped her newest single ‘Wheelie’  featuring 21 Savage and now she’s letting us in on the cover art on her upcoming album!

The 23-year-old Atlanta rap star officially announced that she highly anticipated sophomore album ‘777’ will arrive on March 25th.

 

“I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally,” she told fans. “The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!”

“I’m very passionate about my work so I’m never gonna put out no bullsh*t. I know I got a lot of eyes on me right now and it’s a little pressure to deliver. So I’m like this gotta be up to par. I feel like my growth as a woman reflects in my music, you’re gonna hear the evolution and just new experiences, new relationships I have to talk about.”

 Big Latto is also going on her own ‘777 Tour’ kicking off March 19th in Santa Cruz.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Chris ‘Breezy’ Music OTW + Latto Gears Up For Sophomore Release  was originally published on kysdc.com

