Watch: Amazon Music Announces ‘For Love & Country’ Documentary Proclaiming Country Music Has Always Been Back Music

Amazon Music debuted the trailer for their new original feature-length documentary, For Love & Country, that proclaims country music has always been Black music. Watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary below.

For Love & Country is directed by director and photographer Joshua Kissi. It examines country music through the personal stories of a new generation of Black artists rightfully taking up space in Nashville and country music. These artists are helping to transform the genre in the process. Country music owes part of its origin story to Black musicians, and throughout its history, prominent Black voices have pushed the genre forward with little recognition or fanfare.

“What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself,” said Joshua Kissi in a statement about the film. “Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

Mickey Guyton also shared her thoughts about claiming space in an industry Black people have helped create over the years. She specifically gives praises to the Black women dominating the industry.

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’” said Mickey Guyton. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do.”

The documentary description:

For Love & Country is an exploration of the space between myth and reality of a genre, an industry, and a city. A new crop of Black artists are seeking to change country’s long-held identity as music by-and-for white audiences. As seen in the trailer out today, For Love & Country features interviews and performances from current Best New Artist Grammy-nominee Jimmie Allen, Grammy-nominated Blanco Brown, Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music BRELAND, award-winning songwriter and 2021 Amazon Music Artist to Watch Shy Carter, Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton, Grammy-nominee Valerie June, Grammy-nominee Amythyst Kiah, 2022 Artists to Watch for Amazon Music, Willie Jones and Reyna Roberts, Grammy-nominee Allison Russell, rising star Brittney Spencer, and pianist and singer-songwriter Frankie Staton. Local Nashville residents will also be featured, including journalist and New York Times bestselling author Andrea Williams, Davidson County criminal court clerk and former vice mayor Howard Gentry, academic and author Amanda Marie Martínez, and rapper Mike Floss.

Alongside the trailer, Amazon Music released “Black Myself,” an Amazon Original acoustic version of breakout star Amythyst Kiah’s song, recorded during the filming process only for Amazon Music listeners. Listen to “Black Myself” here. Additional Amazon Original songs by artists featured in the film will roll out in the coming weeks ahead of the documentary’s release.

Watch the For Love & Country trailer below. The film will debut April 7 in the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video.

