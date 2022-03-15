Mississippi Governor Signs Bill Limiting Critical Race Theory & Discussion Of Race In Schools

The controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory is running rampant throughout the South, which is ironically where majority of the historic examples of racism in America occurred. From a Black principal that was fired back in September 2021 over CRT complaints by white parents in Texas to the Alabama teachers that got pushback on their Black History Month lessons this past February, it seems like Southern states in general are doing everything in their power to limit how students are educated on the darkest time in our nation’s history when it comes to race relations.
The anti-CRT sentiment has now made its way to Mississippi after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into motion that will limit the discussion of race within The Magnolia State’s school system.
Effective immediately under the title Senate Bill 2113, the law states that no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Although it’s been argued time and time again that Critical Race Theory in no way teaches any of those things, supporters of the bill have used it to mainly argue that some lessons make white students feel uncomfortable, similar to the “Individual Freedom” bill signed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in January.
Take a minute to read up on the full details behind Senate Bill 2113 below, via NBC News:
“The ACLU of Mississippi said in a statement that laws opposing critical race theory ‘are thinly veiled attempts to silence discussions of race and gender amongst student and educators.’
The Republican-controlled House voted 75-43 to pass the bill March 3 after a six-hour debate in which several Black lawmakers gave impassioned speeches in opposition. They said the legislation could squelch honest discussion about the harmful effects of racism because parents could complain if history lessons make white children uncomfortable.
When the bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate in January, all of the Black senators withheld their votes and walked out in protest.”
The best definition we can think of for CRT, which even supporters of the new bill have failed to define themselves, is the study of how historic racism has shaped the racial imbalance when it comes to society’s current institutions to the benefit of white people. Even though there are countless examples of that theory being factual, CRT opposers believe it makes white people feel guilty about their inherited privilege as well as shameful for the actions of their ancestors.
Reeves released a video statement on Twitter to address his decision to sign the bill in motion, saying, “Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history.” The Republican governor went on to add, “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”
Listen to his full statement below, and let us know what your thoughts are on Senate Bill 2113:
Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT Tweet By Rhode Island Legislator
Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT Tweet By Rhode Island Legislator
1. #IHadAWhiteFriend and she saved me in her phone under “Black Friend”… we are no longer “friends”
1 of 10
#IHadAWhiteFriend and she saved me in her phone under “Black Friend”… we are no longer “friends”— I wake up petty (@Melonious_Petty) December 28, 2021
2. I had white friend(s). Then I outperformed them at work. they became hostile and unpleasant. I’m sure it couldn’t be because they were shocked the black female outperformed them. Is that how corporate D&I is supposed to work? #Ihadawhitefriend
2 of 10
I had white friend(s). Then I outperformed them at work.— 🌹🇰🇪 (@_____tbd) December 29, 2021
they became hostile and unpleasant. I’m sure it couldn’t be because they were shocked the black female outperformed them. Is that how corporate D&I is supposed to work?#Ihadawhitefriend https://t.co/f541zr5zPF
3. #IHadAwhiteFriend that I no longer talk to because his mother kept calling me Shanequa even though my name is Stacie and he thought it was hilarious.
3 of 10
#IHadAwhiteFriend that I no longer talk to because his mother kept calling me Shanequa even though my name is Stacie 😒 and he thought it was hilarious. https://t.co/lUrqxg6Pec— Brown Monroe (@BrownMonroe2) December 29, 2021
4. #IHadaWhiteFriend, specifically two of them, who were like family. Then shit starting hitting the fan and a lot of people started asking a lot of uncomfortable questions about the church and her dark history with racism. Then they told me my choice was "Either Jesus or Race"
4 of 10
#IHadaWhiteFriend, specifically two of them, who were like family. Then shit starting hitting the fan and a lot of people started asking a lot of uncomfortable questions about the church and her dark history with racism. Then they told me my choice was "Either Jesus or Race" 🙄. https://t.co/DVeMyE7Yhp— Jamaal Richardson (@jamaalrashaad26) December 29, 2021
5. #IHadAWhiteFriend - an AIT Classmate who never met a black person until he left home, felt qualified to tell the class that “Black people can buy thousand dollar gold chains, but can’t afford to feed their families.” Are these the teachings #CRT deniers are trying to protect?
5 of 10
#IHadAWhiteFriend - an AIT Classmate who never met a black person until he left home, felt qualified to tell the class that “Black people can buy thousand dollar gold chains, but can’t afford to feed their families.”— B-lorenzo (@blorenzo) December 29, 2021
Are these the teachings #CRT deniers are trying to protect? https://t.co/T69OvXlAvK
6. #IHadAWhiteFriend who told me I was surprisingly articulate. I told her she was surprisingly NOT.
6 of 10
#IHadAWhiteFriend who told me I was surprisingly articulate. I told her she was surprisingly NOT. pic.twitter.com/HbMISDDbTb— MountainsMama (@MamaMountains) December 29, 2021
7. #ihadawhitefriend that unfollowed me on socials when I told them that the cops do more harm than good in black communities & Colin wasn’t disrespecting the flag…now she’s hostile
7 of 10
#ihadawhitefriend that unfollowed me on socials when I told them that the cops do more harm than good in black communities & Colin wasn’t disrespecting the flag…now she’s hostile 🙄 https://t.co/OnsCdv698b— AquariusFairy 🌈🧚🏽♂️ (@SherryF_queen) December 29, 2021
8. #IHadAWhiteFriend she said she was against Affirmative Action because minority students would never know if they got into school from their merits or race. I, making better grades than her, informed her I really didn't care why they let me in, I gotta do the same work to get out.
8 of 10
#IHadAWhiteFriend she said she was against Affirmative Action because minority students would never know if they got into school from their merits or race. I, making better grades than her, informed her I really didn't care why they let me in, I gotta do the same work to get out.— Antoine Marshall (@Marshalllaw1906) December 29, 2021
9. #IHadaWhiteFriend and one day she told me she didn’t think of me as Black - and just like that, I no longer had a white friend.
9 of 10
#IHadaWhiteFriend and one day she told me she didn’t think of me as Black - and just like that, I no longer had a white friend.— Sheree 😈 (@leap29baby) December 29, 2021
10. #IHadAWhiteFriend. But she got hostile and unpleasant when I told her I wouldn't tolerate her using the N-word in my presence. She was shocked because I'm even whiter than she was. I guess that's what happens when you don't have your head up your tuchus.
10 of 10
#IHadAWhiteFriend. But she got hostile and unpleasant when I told her I wouldn't tolerate her using the N-word in my presence. She was shocked because I'm even whiter than she was.— 2022 Ruth is screaming F PUTIN !!!! 🆘 (@ruthumstweets) December 29, 2021
I guess that's what happens when you don't have your head up your tuchus. https://t.co/kqkrfo1WsA
Mississippi Governor Signs Bill Limiting Critical Race Theory & Discussion Of Race In Schools was originally published on blackamericaweb.com