Mississippi Governor Signs Bill Limiting Critical Race Theory & Discussion Of Race In Schools

The controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory is running rampant throughout the South, which is ironically where majority of the historic examples of racism in America occurred. From a Black principal that was fired back in September 2021 over CRT complaints by white parents in Texas to the Alabama teachers that got pushback on their Black History Month lessons this past February, it seems like Southern states in general are doing everything in their power to limit how students are educated on the darkest time in our nation’s history when it comes to race relations.

The anti-CRT sentiment has now made its way to Mississippi after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into motion that will limit the discussion of race within The Magnolia State’s school system.

Effective immediately under the title Senate Bill 2113, the law states that no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Although it’s been argued time and time again that Critical Race Theory in no way teaches any of those things, supporters of the bill have used it to mainly argue that some lessons make white students feel uncomfortable, similar to the “Individual Freedom” bill signed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in January.

Take a minute to read up on the full details behind Senate Bill 2113 below, via NBC News:

“The ACLU of Mississippi said in a statement that laws opposing critical race theory ‘are thinly veiled attempts to silence discussions of race and gender amongst student and educators.’

The Republican-controlled House voted 75-43 to pass the bill March 3 after a six-hour debate in which several Black lawmakers gave impassioned speeches in opposition. They said the legislation could squelch honest discussion about the harmful effects of racism because parents could complain if history lessons make white children uncomfortable.

When the bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate in January, all of the Black senators withheld their votes and walked out in protest.”

The best definition we can think of for CRT, which even supporters of the new bill have failed to define themselves, is the study of how historic racism has shaped the racial imbalance when it comes to society’s current institutions to the benefit of white people. Even though there are countless examples of that theory being factual, CRT opposers believe it makes white people feel guilty about their inherited privilege as well as shameful for the actions of their ancestors.

Reeves released a video statement on Twitter to address his decision to sign the bill in motion, saying, “Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history.” The Republican governor went on to add, “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”

Listen to his full statement below, and let us know what your thoughts are on Senate Bill 2113:

