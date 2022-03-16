Ye vs Pete Davidson boxing match?!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Would you buy a Ye v.s Pete Davidson Celebrity Boxing Match? There’s a big possibility that this may happen! YouTuber and Boxer Jake Paul who’s the founder of Most Valuable Promotions hopped on his twitter with an idea of how Pete and Ye can settle their Kim K beef.

Jake’s offer is coming after Ye and Pete’s text messages went viral. The love triangle between Kim K and the two men have spilled into the mainstream from Kanye’s disses on songs and Pete’s direct taunt on Text messages. Do you think they will accept the guaranteed $30 Million dollars to fight or will it die down before it reaches that point?

Also On Power 107.5: