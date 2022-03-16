Novi Brown Praises ‘Sistas’ For Being A Show That Represents Successful Black Women

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If there’s one thing about Tyler Perry, he knows how to keep our attention. From popular stage plays, to box office movies and dozens of TV shows, he keeps everyone anticipating his next move. It’s no surprise fans quickly fell in love with the four women of BET’s Sistas.

Sistas characters Sabrina Hollins, Andrea Barnes, Karen Mott and Danni King are living their best lives, navigating successful careers, friendships and tumultuous (read: juicy) love lives. Well into its fourth season, Sistas, packs all of the thrills, drama, love, and suspense fans love. We caught up with Novi Brown, who plays Sabrina Hollins — the beautiful natural sister on the show, and she expressed gratefulness to be on a show she feels represents Black women.

“It’s really rare to have a TV show that’s successful with all Black-leading women, who are successful. It’s just a trifecta and totally unimaginable. Sometimes I wonder how did I get here? Some of the days I wake up like ‘What this is my life?’ So I’m just super excited and super grateful to the fans and the supporters. You know y’all be dragging us every week, but we love you guys. We feel like you guys are family because only Black people would get down like that so it’s really intimate and awesome. “

Last season, Brown’s character Sabrina left us rooting for her redemption after false accusations plagued her storyline. But that’s the past. “Sabrina is single and ready to mingle thank you very much!” Brown says with a laugh. “So everyone please get off of the queen’s back.” She added, “She’s going to figure out what love means to her which is all life’s journey is about anyway. She continues her relationship with Calvin and sees what that looks like but I’m sure somebody else will come along and challenge that. I think she’s getting close to stopping to listen to her friends. I think she is getting more unapologetic about what she feels which is really exciting.”

The hit TV show is often compared to the early 2000s UPN show, Girlfriends, which followed the career and love lives of four beloved characters: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks. Novi takes pride in the comparison.

“Even putting us in the same category is a huge honor, it’s very rare because girlfriends is a classic,” she gushed.

Watching Novi Brown naturally and unapologetic navigate her way as Brown has had viewers in a frenzy since the show’s inception. Brown is certainly one of the sistas to watch.

Catch Sistas on BET every Wednesday night at 9/8c.

RELATED STORIES:

4 TV Shows That Are Love Letters To Black Sisterhood And Style

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Engaged Over Christmas!

Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’

Novi Brown Praises ‘Sistas’ For Being A Show That Represents Successful Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: