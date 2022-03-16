XXXTENTACION Documentary “Look At Me: XXXTentacion” Release Date Revealed At SxSW

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The long awaited documentary on the late rapper XXXTentacion was exclusively premiered last night (March 15) at SxSW in Austin, Texas.

The film “Look At Me: XXXTentacion,” produced by FADER Films explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud phenomenon XXXTentacion, who was one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Viewers are offered a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left a permanent mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20. The documentary includes previously unseen archival footage and interviews with XXXTentacion’s family, friends, and romantic partners.

XXXTentacion put himself and Broward County on the map with his breakout track “Look At Me!” Although highly successful, his career was linked to accusations of domestic abuse of an ex-partner (Geneva Ayala) and violent behavior. Before he was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018 his first two albums “17” and “?” both went platinum.

The Hulu Original is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, who previously made the 2017 documentary “Whose Streets?” about the protests that took place in Ferguson, Missouri. It is also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande (XXXTentacion’s former manager). XXXTentacion’s estate was also involved with the project after multiple forms of the documentary were changed.

The initial documentary was directed by Robert Semmer. An early version of it was put on halt due to concerns over the depiction of the relationship between Onfroy and Ayala and the rapper’s abuse allegations, along with alleged intimidation from associates of XXXTentacion.

The highly anticipated documentary can be streamed on Hulu on June 10.

