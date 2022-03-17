According to NBC4i, The Ohio Black Expo will be returning to downtown Columbus this Memorial Day weekend.
During a news conference, Wednesday, leaders with the Ohio Black Expo discussed the four-day event that runs May 26-29.
“With a business conference on Thursday, workshops and networking on Friday, and the Riverfront
Culture Fest Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone!” a release from the Ohio Black Expo announced.
This is the first time the event will be in-person in Columbus since 1991, and central Ohio will be the annual festival’s permanent home going forward.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio Black Expo leaders announce annual Downtown Festival was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com