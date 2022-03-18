R&B Heavyweights Summer Walker & SZA Announce “No Love” Music Video Including A Fresh Verse [Details Inside]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R&B superstars Summer Walker and SZA are joining forces to announce the music video for their hit single, “No Love.” The video will include an extended version of the song featuring a new verse as an added bonus.

“No Love” is the pair’s first collaboration and it rose to prominence on various charts around the world upon its debut last November. The song reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s US Top 100 chart and became the first song to dethrone Adele’s long-standing hit single “Easy On Me.” The song wasn’t initially an official single, but it debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Summer Walker’s highest-charting hit.

The record appears on Summer’s latest album Still Over It, which also broke records as the most one-week streams ever by a female R&B artist with 201.1 million in its debut week. It was the first R&B album by a female act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart since 2016. Summer Walker’s achievements soar beyond album streams. She received 18 Hot 100 hits from the album alone and was honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music celebration earlier this month.

SZA is also on a winning streak with her latest single “I Hate U” reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. It entered at No. 1 on both Spotify and Apple Music’s US charts and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week. With banger after banger, the singer also racked up two more top 10 Hot 100 hits in 2021 thanks to her 3x-platinum hit “Good Days” and by assisting Doja Cat on the summer hit, “Kiss Me More.”

Be sure to catch the two R&B heavyweights in the “No Love” video and extended version set to arrive Mar. 25. It is now available for pre-save here.

