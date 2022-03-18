Rihanna Shops For Baby Clothes At Target And We’re Like Same, Sis!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna is still killing her pregnancy and slays every time she steps out on the scene!

Recently, the mother-to-be gave us the most relatable content ever when she was spotted at Target as she shopped for baby clothes for her growing family. For her Target run, the Billionaire beauty rocked an oversized blue hooded sweatshirt, sparkling grey skirt and purple heels. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with two pieces that framed the sides of her face and carried a black purse as she pushed the red target buggy on her run.

Check out the photos via Entertainment Tonight below.

Recently, the Bajan beauty spoke to Elle where she revealed how she keeps her stunning pregnancy glow: with the help of her Fenty Beauty products. She told the magazine, “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Later on in the conversation, the singer predicted what type of parent she’d be, mentioning “Real Housewives” stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice and how she admires their parenting styles. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom.,” she explained. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

The 34-year-old beauty then added, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” The interviewer then joked that Rih would “flip a table” over her kids to which the mother-to-be replied, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

We can’t wait to see what type of mother Rih Rih will be!

