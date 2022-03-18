Garcelle Beauvais Is ‘Coming In Hot’ In Plum Colored Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Garcelle Beauvais is coming in hot for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Earlier today, the 54-year-old actress shared a stunning Instagram Reel to her profile where she gave fans an exclusive sneak peek of the filing of the upcoming season, and she looks absolutely stunning!

Donning a deep plum-colored strapless, curve-hugging dress that featured a plunging neckline, the reality star was all smiles as she served face and body as she strutted her stuff in front of a green screen while filming her opening for the popular reality show. She paired the look with matching plum-colored heels and wore a deep plum lipstick to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair big and bold and accessorized the look with gold jewelry including dangly earrings, cuff bracelets, and matching rings.

“Season 12 is coming in hot #RHOBH @bravotv,” the gorgeous mother of three captioned the Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

While Garcelle is gearing up for her return to reality TV, she’s also shutting down rumors that her daytime talk show, The Real, is coming to an end. In an interview with BET.com last week, the talk show co-host explained that the rumors of the show’s cancellation are just that…rumors. “It’s a rumor. It hasn’t been confirmed by Fox, my team or anyone,” she told them.

Glad to know that the rumors are just rumors since we love seeing Garcelle on our TV screens!

