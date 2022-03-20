Black History Month
Nicole Hamilton Youngest JET Beauty of the Week l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Nicole Hamilton who is the youngest JET Beauty of The Week at the age of 17 back in March 1998. Nicole has kept her passion for fashion and beauty and is now CEO of Takie’moto Cosmetics. They discussed her experience as JET Beauty of The Week and her journey becoming an entrepreneur. Nicole also shared cosmetic tips. Nicole Hamilton is from Silver Spring, MD.

 

The Outlet with Key-Touch Show Banner

 

