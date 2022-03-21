According to NBC4i, the Pickerington Central Tigers beat Centerville 55-48 to win the Division I boys basketball state championship Sunday night at UD Arena.
This is the Tigers’ second state title in program history and first since 2012.
Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win. Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maury ending after 31 seasons!
- Pickerington Central wins DI state championship
- No charges for Columbus police officers who fatally shot murder suspect Joseph Jewell
- Ohio State’s Harry Miller discusses mental health battle on TODAY Show
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops
- Florida's Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre Civil War
- SLIM THUG SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES
- No Cap Comedy Tour OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES
- The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act To Ban Hair Discrimination Nationwide
Pickerington Central wins DI state championship was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com