According to NBC4i, three Columbus police officers will not be indicted for the 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Joseph Jewell, a grand jury ruled Friday.
While attempting to arrest Jewell — a homicide suspect accused of fatally shooting Enrique D. Forney Jr. — in February 2020, Columbus police officers Howard Brenner, Glenn Thivener and Mark Dilello reportedly knocked on the door of the 17-year-old’s hotel room in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
Upon identifying themselves as law enforcement, Jewell reportedly opened the door and immediately fired at the officers, the prosecutor’s office said. The responding officers returned fire, and Jewell was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maury ending after 31 seasons!
- Pickerington Central wins DI state championship
- No charges for Columbus police officers who fatally shot murder suspect Joseph Jewell
- Ohio State’s Harry Miller discusses mental health battle on TODAY Show
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops
- Florida's Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre Civil War
- SLIM THUG SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES
- No Cap Comedy Tour OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES
- The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act To Ban Hair Discrimination Nationwide
No charges for Columbus police officers who fatally shot murder suspect Joseph Jewell was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com