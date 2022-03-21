LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA! Ciara spotted by fan with baby bump! The singer has everyone talking after a fan posted video of her on TikTok with a visibly enlarged belly. Some say its the angle but baby number 3 may be on the way for Ciara and Russell. Megan Thee Stallion gets unfollowed by music heavy-hitters like Drake and Rihanna and we just wanna know what happened! This and more with the #LODown.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Ciara & Russell Wilson May Have Another Baby On The Way & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: