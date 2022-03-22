Accused Rapist May Try To Primary Cori Bush

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A Democratic state senator in Missouri who has been accused of rape more than once may be preparing to launch a primary campaign against a popular, progressive incumbent Congresswoman who has been outspoken about her own experience as a victim of sexual assault.

The suspicion that State Sen. Steven Roberts could be inching closer to challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush was only bolstered after the former’s Wikipedia page was recently scrubbed of all references to past rape allegations against him, including one by his former fellow lawmaker Cora Faith Walker, who recently died.

Roberts, for his part, has not given any direct indications that he is planning to seek Bush’s seat in the U.S. House. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this month that Roberts was looking to redraw Congressional district lines in a move that political insiders said suggested he was positioning himself to take on Bush.

“Steve Roberts wants … less Cori Bush voters, to be quite honest,” Republican and Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz told the Post-Dispatch. “That’s it. I mean, if Steve Roberts is running against Cori Bush, why do you think he would want to change the map?

Amazingly, there was no reference to Roberts’ past rape accusations in that article by the Post-Dispatch.

But on Monday, the Intercept reported the changes to Roberts’ Wikipedia page, lending more credence to Schatz’s belief that the state senator will be running for Congress. A spokesman for Roberts denied any knowledge of the changes to the page on a website that is notorious for allowing users to make carte blanche edits.

The St. Louis Business Journal also fueled more speculation when it published an article making a case for a “free pass” that Roberts has to challenge Bush. “It’s a race that could see the establishment ‘strike back,’” the local news outlet tweeted on Monday.

Roberts, who identifies as Black, was first accused of rape in 2015 after a law school student reported his alleged actions to the police, resulting in the then-assistant prosecutor at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office being arrested for “suspicion of second-degree sodomy.”

The following year, Cora Faith Walker — then a candidate for Missouri State Rep. — also accused Roberts of rape following an apparent celebration of both winning their respective primary elections. Walker wrote a letter to the state legislature making the claims. But Roberts was never charged after a local prosecutor said “there simply wasn’t enough credible evidence that sexual relations between these two people were anything but consensual.”

Roberts later echoed that sentiment and tried to shame Walker in a statement released by his lawyers:

Mrs. Walker’s letter to legislative leaders a few days ago makes an unbelievable statement that she, an attorney and married woman, went to another man’s apartment at 9:30 pm on a Friday night for strictly a business meeting. We actually arrived together to my apartment closer to 11:00 pm. While I am not proud of this situation, it was entirely consensual and I did nothing illegal.

Walker was found dead on March 11 in a hotel in St. Louis. No cause of death was immediately announced and a preliminary investigation determined there was no foul play involved, according to the local Fox News affiliate.

The potential Democratic primary showdown between Bush and Roberts gets more complicated when you factor in her own admission that she was the victim of rape as a teenager in St. Louis decades ago. Bush made the disclosure last year as Republicans moved to enact tighter restrictions on abortion laws. Bush said she had an abortion after becoming pregnant following her rape in 1994 when she was just 17 years old.

Roberts has until March 29 to file papers and make his candidacy official.

SEE ALSO:

Build Back Better: Cori Bush Suggests Joe Manchin Doesn’t Care About Black People

Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language During Powerful Testimony On Black Maternal Health

Black Women Fighting For Equality 8 photos Launch gallery Black Women Fighting For Equality 1. Stacey Abrams Source:Stacey Abrams 1 of 8 2. Cori Bush Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Allyson Felix Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Serena Williams Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Kizzmekia Corbett Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Brittany Packnett Cunningham Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Ilhan Omar Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 Black Women Fighting For Equality Today there are a number of Black women standing against the tides of opposition to work towards a brighter future for Black women in the 21st century. So, to honor National Women's Equality Day, which lands on Aug. 26 of every year, we're shining a light on a few Black change-makers who are breaking historic ground in the fight for justice and equality for all women. Cori Bush and Stacey Abrams are some of the Black women in office carving historic milestones in history fighting for women's rights regarding equal pay and ensuring that their ballots are recognized and accounted for during election season-- but this hasn't always been the case. August 17th marked the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment -- a powerful piece of legislation that gave women the right to vote in 1920 -- and that would serve as a pivotal moment in women's history. It's vital to take a look at the past in order to fully understand how far Black women have come. Activists like Mary McLeod Bethune undoubtedly paved the wave for freedom fighters like Bush and Abrams. Bethune fought tirelessly during the Women's Suffrage Movement championing for Black women's right to vote and for their access to better-paying jobs and education. Bethune founded the National Council for Negro Women in 1935--an initiative that helped to improve the lives of Black women and their communities. "It is our pledge to make a lasting contribution to all that is finest and best in America, to cherish and enrich her heritage of freedom and progress by working for the integration of all her people regardless of race, creed, or national origin, into her spiritual, social, cultural, civic, and economic life, and thus aid her to achieve the glorious destiny of a true and unfettered democracy," she told officials of the iconic achievement. In 1938, the NCNW hosted the White House Conference on Negro Women and Children, demonstrating the importance of black women in democratic roles. During World War II, the NCNW gained approval for black women to be commissioned as officers in the Women's Army Corps. Bethune also served as a political appointee and the Special Assistant to the Secretary of War during that period. The honorary civil rights leader was later appointed to serve as a national adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she worked with to create the Federal Council on colored Affairs, also known as the Black Cabinet. The council worked to ensure that blacks received 10 percent of welfare funds, arguing that much of the Black community was underrepresented under the New Deal. The educator eventually founded her own school Bethune-Cookman University in 1931. Bethune is famously known for saying the quote "If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves. We should, therefore, protest openly everything ... that smacks of discrimination or slander," and that she did indeed. Here are a few Black women carrying on that same tradition and fighting for equality in today's world.

Accused Rapist May Try To Primary Cori Bush was originally published on newsone.com