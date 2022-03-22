‘Back off, buddy’: Mandel, Gibbons get in heated exchange at election forum

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a fiery exchange escalated between two candidates for U.S. Senate Friday night.

Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons had to be physically separated, turning a tense moment at a U.S. Senate candidate forum hosted by the organization FreedomWorks outside of Columbus.

Mandel and Gibbons had started arguing after Mandel accused Gibbons of owning stock in Chinese Petro and making millions off of it.

When Gibbons denied the claim, things took a turn.

Other candidates were clearly frustrated by the outburst before the forum continued.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Famous Ohioans 33 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. Joe Burrow Source:Getty 1 of 33 Source:Getty 1 of 33 2. Simone Biles Source:Getty 2 of 33 Source:Getty 2 of 33 3. Regina King Source:WENN 3 of 33 Source:WENN 3 of 33 4. Halle Berry Source:Getty 4 of 33 Source:Getty 4 of 33 5. Gary Owen Source:Station Provided/Boom 5 of 33 Source:Station Provided/Boom 5 of 33 6. Sarah Jessica Parker 6 of 33 6 of 33 7. Katt Williams Source:Getty 7 of 33 Source:Getty 7 of 33 8. Luke Perry Source:WENN 8 of 33 Source:WENN 8 of 33 9. Terrence Howard Source:Getty 9 of 33 Source:Getty 9 of 33 10. Portrait Of Ruby Dee Source:Getty 10 of 33 Source:Getty 10 of 33 11. Avant Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 33 Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 33 12. Logan Paul Source:Getty 12 of 33 Source:Getty 12 of 33 13. Jake Paul Source:Getty 13 of 33 Source:Getty 13 of 33 14. Eddie Levert Source:Getty 14 of 33 Source:Getty 14 of 33 15. Lebron James Source:Getty 15 of 33 Source:Getty 15 of 33 16. Anita Baker 16 of 33 16 of 33 17. Hal williams Source:Getty 17 of 33 Source:Getty 17 of 33 18. Steven Spielberg 18 of 33 18 of 33 19. Gerald Levert Source:Getty 19 of 33 Source:Getty 19 of 33 20. John Legend 20 of 33 20 of 33 21. Katie Holmes 21 of 33 21 of 33 22. Dave Chappelle 22 of 33 22 of 33 23. Kid Cudi 23 of 33 23 of 33 24. Drew Carey 24 of 33 24 of 33 25. Nancy Wilson 25 of 33 25 of 33 26. Neil Armstrong 26 of 33 26 of 33 27. Phillip Michael Thomas 27 of 33 27 of 33 28. Thomas Edison 28 of 33 28 of 33 29. Kym Whitley 29 of 33 29 of 33 30. Steve Harvey 30 of 33 30 of 33 31. Arsenio Hall Source:CLIENT IMAGING 31 of 33 Source:CLIENT IMAGING 31 of 33 32. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Source:Getty 32 of 33 Source:Getty 32 of 33 33. Bootsy Collins Source:Getty 33 of 33 Source:Getty 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans Continue reading Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

‘Back off, buddy’: Mandel, Gibbons get in heated exchange at election forum was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com