According to NBC4i, a fiery exchange escalated between two candidates for U.S. Senate Friday night.
Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons had to be physically separated, turning a tense moment at a U.S. Senate candidate forum hosted by the organization FreedomWorks outside of Columbus.
Mandel and Gibbons had started arguing after Mandel accused Gibbons of owning stock in Chinese Petro and making millions off of it.
When Gibbons denied the claim, things took a turn.
Other candidates were clearly frustrated by the outburst before the forum continued.
‘Back off, buddy’: Mandel, Gibbons get in heated exchange at election forum was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com