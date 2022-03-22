Beyoncé May Grace The 2022 Oscars Stage With A Special Performance From Compton Tennis Courts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Multiple sources close to the Oscars told Variety that Beyoncé may be set to perform this year.

The exclusive story details that Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to debut a performance of her track “Be Alive” co-written with artist Dixson from the King Richard film. It is said that the performance could possibly open the show and would be broadcast live from the same Compton tennis courts from the movie.

The 94th Academy Awards is taking place Sunday, March 27, celebrating and honoring the best films of the year.

Fans await Will Smith’s highly anticipated “Best Actor” Oscar win for his performance in King Richard as champion tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams’ dad. Smith was nominated for “Best Actor” in 2002 and 2007 for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. The film is also up for “Best Picture.” Beyoncé is an Oscar nominee herself for “Best Original Song.”

Sources also told the publication that the concept began solidifying last Monday. The notable tennis courts, where the performance is said to be happening, is where Venus and Serena practiced tirelessly with their father, Richard. The Lueders Park courts were officially rebranded in 2016 as the Venus and Serena Williams Court of Champion.

“One possible scenario would have Will Smith, who plays the titular character in the film, appear onsite with Beyoncé and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the best actor category,” sources added.

The Academy did not confirm the performance. As for Beyoncé and her camp, they are all very discrete. The award-winning singer requires that her collaborators sing binding nondisclosure agreements for the opportunity to work with her. The City of Compton Manager’s office also refused to comment on the matter.

Fans will have to wait and see what Queen Bey has in store for this year’s long-awaited Academy Awards. The 2022 Academy Awards airs this Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

