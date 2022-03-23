The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following a viral situation last month surrounding the falsely reported death of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Family hasn’t been in the news lately for anything quite as controversial.

However, a current visit to Jamaica by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is receiving heavy backlash from over 100 of the country’s leaders who claim that both an apology for past colonization and slave reparations are needed from Great Britain before partaking in pleasantries with The Royals.

The Duke and Duchess kicked things off this past Monday in Belize for their tour of the Caribbean (seen above), which landed in Jamaica yesterday before heading to The Bahamas tomorrow, where they’ll stay until Saturday. According to People, their arrival on Tuesday was met with anti-colonial protests that specifically called for Queen Elizabeth to step down as head of state and allow for Jamaica’s true independence. During a meeting with Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, the religious leader addressed the Trench Town welcome specifically by stating, “We’re very, very happy to have you and we hope you’ve received a warm welcome of the people,” also adding, “Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive —and I’m certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday.”

Read more on what was said in the Duke and Duchess’ conversation with Prime Minister Andrew Holness below, via People:

“‘There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can. But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we’re moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country.’

Sources tell PEOPLE that William and Kate were aware of the situation and the protests. Any decision about becoming a republic is for the people and government of Jamaica, the sources point out. William is expected to acknowledge the issue of slavery in his speech on Wednesday evening.”

The remainder of the trip so far has proved to be pleasant for The Royals, even involving some libations in the form of gifted Appleton Estate Ruby rum made by the first female master blender in the world, Dr. Joy Spence. However, there still exists the aforementioned letter addressed directly to William and Kate. One passage passionately reads, “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.”

Read the full letter by clicking here, which drops dates, names and a declaration to not participate in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Let us know if you think the people of Jamaica and other Caribbean countries under British rule are valid in their recent protests.

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead was originally published on blackamericaweb.com