Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake and LeBron James surprise High School Athlete with $100,000!

Drake and LeBron James surprise High School Athlete with $100,000!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Drizzy Drake and LeBron James continue to make the culture proud by making dreams come true! The rapper had dinner with LeBron James and invited the High School student and his mom to dinner where they surprised the pair with this blessing. “His mother is one of the hardest working women, period,” Drake said. “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son does incredible things, which we pray he will.” This video will make you shed a some tears from Momma’s reaction. Watch the blessing below.

Shout out to Drake and Lebron!

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close