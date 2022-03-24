Drake and LeBron James surprise High School Athlete with $100,000!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drizzy Drake and LeBron James continue to make the culture proud by making dreams come true! The rapper had dinner with LeBron James and invited the High School student and his mom to dinner where they surprised the pair with this blessing. “His mother is one of the hardest working women, period,” Drake said. “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son does incredible things, which we pray he will.” This video will make you shed a some tears from Momma’s reaction. Watch the blessing below.

Shout out to Drake and Lebron!

